St. Margaret's House breaks ground on long-awaited expansion

A nonprofit that helps homeless women rebuild their lives broke ground Thursday on a long-awaited expansion.

For 35 years St. Margaret’s House has operated a day center for women and children in downtown South Bend. They help with immediate needs like healthy meals, diapers, and access to computers and phones, and longer-term programming on parenting, employment, and self-care.

On Thursday St. Margaret’s House broke ground on an $8.5 million expansion. They’ve raised all of the money during a capital campaign. Major help came from Indiana United Ways, which gave a $1.5 million matching grant, and the city contributed $750,000 early on, helping to gain traction with other donors.

Lauren Smyth, senior director of strategy and development for St. Margaret’s House, says she’s excited to have its facility, with more space and amenities like showers, more closely align with its mission.

“We get to continue to honor their dignity and to serve them in a safe space that feels beautiful because I think everybody deserves access to beauty and safety,” Smyth said.