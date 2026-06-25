© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Margaret's House breaks ground on long-awaited expansion

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 25, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
On stones retrieved from the original building's foundation, women and children write messages with their hopes, prayers and names of loved ones at a groundbreaking event Thursday for St. Margaret's House's planned $8.5 million expansion. The stones will be returned to the foundation under the new space.
ANNIE MORIN PHOTOGRAPHY
On stones retrieved from the original building's foundation, women and children write messages with their hopes, prayers and names of loved ones at a groundbreaking event Thursday for St. Margaret's House's planned $8.5 million expansion. The stones will be returned to the foundation under the new space.

A nonprofit that helps homeless women rebuild their lives broke ground Thursday on a long-awaited expansion.

For 35 years St. Margaret’s House has operated a day center for women and children in downtown South Bend. They help with immediate needs like healthy meals, diapers, and access to computers and phones, and longer-term programming on parenting, employment, and self-care.

On Thursday St. Margaret’s House broke ground on an $8.5 million expansion. They’ve raised all of the money during a capital campaign. Major help came from Indiana United Ways, which gave a $1.5 million matching grant, and the city contributed $750,000 early on, helping to gain traction with other donors.

Lauren Smyth, senior director of strategy and development for St. Margaret’s House, says she’s excited to have its facility, with more space and amenities like showers, more closely align with its mission.

“We get to continue to honor their dignity and to serve them in a safe space that feels beautiful because I think everybody deserves access to beauty and safety,” Smyth said.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team WomenHomelessnessday centerSt. Margaret's HouseSouth Bend
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott