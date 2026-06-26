Berrien County still searching for new administrator after failed contract talks

Berrien County will resume its search for a new county administrator, after it couldn’t come to terms on a contract with its preferred candidate.

Greg Vlietstra has withdrawn his application, according to county commissioner Bob Harrison, who chairs the Personnel and Human Services Committee. “So, I’m sad to report that we were unable to come to an agreement with Mr. Vlietstra, and so we’ll go back to the drawing board,” Harrison told the rest of the board of commissioners Thursday.

Vlietstra is currently the director of support services at Metro, which operates Kalamazoo’s bus service.

Harrison said his committee will now consider next steps, as well as the interim administrator’s position. Former prosecutor Michael Sepic has been serving as interim since early February.

“Mr. Sepic has done an amazing job for us, but when he and I were talking about the duration of his services, no one anticipated it would take this long,” Harrison explained.

Former administrator Brian Dissette left in January to become Ottawa County’s deputy administrator.