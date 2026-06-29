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Indiana second-riskiest state for fireworks accidents this weekend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 29, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
Shane Boyle, manager of Pop Pop's Fireworks store at McKinley and Ash Road in Osceola.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Shane Boyle, manager of Pop Pop's Fireworks store at McKinley and Ash Road in Osceola.

Saturday is July 4th, and Independence Day celebrations could be even bigger this year as the nation marks its 250th birthday. That means fireworks, and likely, some injuries.

Hoosiers love their fireworks, and that’s one reason Indiana ranks as the 2nd-riskiest state in the nation this year for backyard fireworks accidents, just behind Ohio. That’s according to a study released Monday by the Action Network, a sports betting media platform.

The study blended trade shipment data, consumer search behavior, and state-level legal restrictions to rank the states.

Shane Boyle manages the Pop Pop Fireworks stand at McKinley and Ash roads in Osceola, across the street from a larger competitor, Big Mike’s Cheapest Fireworks.

“The safety of what I sell is good," Boyle said. "I make sure when I’m talking to our customers that come in, they’re being safe. If they’re buying a fountain, they’re buying a fountain, that they need to step away from it because it’s going to have flames and fire coming out of it. When they’re lighting the fireworks that they have a hose so no one gets burnt if something does catch on fire.”

Boyle says customers must be at least 18 and show ID or be with their parent.
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott