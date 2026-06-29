Indiana second-riskiest state for fireworks accidents this weekend

Saturday is July 4th, and Independence Day celebrations could be even bigger this year as the nation marks its 250th birthday. That means fireworks, and likely, some injuries.

Hoosiers love their fireworks, and that’s one reason Indiana ranks as the 2nd-riskiest state in the nation this year for backyard fireworks accidents, just behind Ohio. That’s according to a study released Monday by the Action Network, a sports betting media platform.

The study blended trade shipment data, consumer search behavior, and state-level legal restrictions to rank the states.

Shane Boyle manages the Pop Pop Fireworks stand at McKinley and Ash roads in Osceola, across the street from a larger competitor, Big Mike’s Cheapest Fireworks.

“The safety of what I sell is good," Boyle said. "I make sure when I’m talking to our customers that come in, they’re being safe. If they’re buying a fountain, they’re buying a fountain, that they need to step away from it because it’s going to have flames and fire coming out of it. When they’re lighting the fireworks that they have a hose so no one gets burnt if something does catch on fire.”

Boyle says customers must be at least 18 and show ID or be with their parent.