Kids keep cool at splash pads during Michiana heat wave

With a high of 94 degrees and the humidity making it feel like 106, splash pads at local parks were popular spots around Michiana Wednesday.

Paige Hodge of Elkhart had the day off work and brought her children, 6-year-old Lilliana and 5-year-old Haiden, to the splash pad at Twin Branch Park in Mishawaka.

“It’s been really, really hot, like extremely, extremely hot, and it’s still hot, even being in the water," Hodge said. "My kids, they love this, this is their favorite splash pad, and we’re probably about to hit the ice cream shop right next door too.”

Tara Bender, also of Elkhart, brought her daughters, Trinity and Caliah, to Howard Park’s splash pad in South Bend. When it gets this hot Bender said they often swim in their neighbors’ pool.

“But they’re out of town so we’re like, well, we’ve got to get in the water so let’s go here, right?" Bender said.

“It’s super hot, I’m in an oven,” Trinity said.

“Yeah, we’re having a good time,” Bender said.

If you’re wondering why Elkhart moms are taking their kids to South Bend and Mishawaka splash pads, the Elkhart Parks do have aquatic facilities. But a city spokesman said their McNaughton Spray Park was temporarily closed because a part broke and is on back order.