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Kids keep cool at splash pads during Michiana heat wave

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT
Children cool off Wednesday at the Twin Branch Park splash pad in Mishawaka.
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Children cool off Wednesday at the Twin Branch Park splash pad in Mishawaka.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Kids cool off Wednesday at a splash pad at Howard Park in South Bend.
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Kids cool off Wednesday at a splash pad at Howard Park in South Bend.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE

With a high of 94 degrees and the humidity making it feel like 106, splash pads at local parks were popular spots around Michiana Wednesday.

Paige Hodge of Elkhart had the day off work and brought her children, 6-year-old Lilliana and 5-year-old Haiden, to the splash pad at Twin Branch Park in Mishawaka.

“It’s been really, really hot, like extremely, extremely hot, and it’s still hot, even being in the water," Hodge said. "My kids, they love this, this is their favorite splash pad, and we’re probably about to hit the ice cream shop right next door too.”

Tara Bender, also of Elkhart, brought her daughters, Trinity and Caliah, to Howard Park’s splash pad in South Bend. When it gets this hot Bender said they often swim in their neighbors’ pool.

“But they’re out of town so we’re like, well, we’ve got to get in the water so let’s go here, right?" Bender said.

“It’s super hot, I’m in an oven,” Trinity said.

“Yeah, we’re having a good time,” Bender said.

If you’re wondering why Elkhart moms are taking their kids to South Bend and Mishawaka splash pads, the Elkhart Parks do have aquatic facilities. But a city spokesman said their McNaughton Spray Park was temporarily closed because a part broke and is on back order.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team heat wavesplash padsElkhartSouth BendMishawakaparksMcNaughton Spray Park
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott