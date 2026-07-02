Charter school fills in some gaps as Elkhart schools stay quiet

Elkhart Community Schools officials have been silent publicly about their plans to let a charter school start using the newly closed Osolo Elementary property this fall. But the charter school has posted some information on its website.

Elkhart Community School officials have not replied to WVPE’s interview requests, provided a copy of the agreement, or even said when the school board will meet to vote on the deal with Premiere Arts Academy, a nonprofit Elkhart charter school.

But Premiere Arts Academy has provided some information in a Frequently Asked Questions page on their website, including that:

Premiere Arts will own the Osolo building but if it ever closes its school there, the building will revert back to the district at no cost. It does not state what Premiere is paying the district for the building.

The district will receive a share of state per-pupil funding that Premiere will receive. It doesn’t say how much of a share.

And in a communication to Premiere Arts parents obtained by WVPE, Premiere Arts says the Elkhart school board will vote on the matter at their July 14 meeting. They say “everyone that is available needs to show up…” and “if your child is old enough to have a voice, bring them!”