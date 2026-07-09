MACOG seeks input for transportation plan update

Local residents can share their thoughts on the region’s roads and transportation network. The Michiana Area Council of Governments is starting the process of updating its Michiana on the Move plan.

MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald says it sets the goals for the next 25 years of transportation investments in Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties. "It’s a foundational document," Turnwald told MACOG's Policy Board on Wednesday. "We really want the public to be involved to make sure that we’re making the investments that the public wants to see."

As a first step, residents can fill out an online survey. It asks about their commute, any concerns, and how they’d rate the region’s roadways, sidewalks and public transportation network. Residents can also add comments to an interactive online map. Additionally, MACOG plans to take input during community events.

MACOG Director of Transportation Caitlin Stevens said work on the updated plan will continue for almost the next year and a half. "Later this fall, we’ll be kind of looking at vision and goals, and then, early next year, we’ll probably be looking at strategies, as well as priorities for projects," Stevens told board members.

The plan is expected to be presented for the MACOG Policy Board’s final approval in October 2027.