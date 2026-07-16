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South Bend social media creator digs meeting Tom Cruise

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Tom Cruise, left, with Jalen Batiste Waddell, 22, of South Bend, at a recent screening of Cruise's movie, Digger, for social media creators and influencers.
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Tom Cruise, left, with Jalen Batiste Waddell, 22, of South Bend, at a recent screening of Cruise's movie, Digger, for social media creators and influencers.
Provided
Tom Cruise poses this week at Warners Brothers studios in Los Angeles with a group of social media creators and influencers, including South Bend's Jalen Batiste Waddell.
2 of 2  — influencers and jalen pic.jpg
Tom Cruise poses this week at Warners Brothers studios in Los Angeles with a group of social media creators and influencers, including South Bend's Jalen Batiste Waddell.
ARMEN KELECHIAN

Movie fans were excited this week to see Warner Brothers drop the trailer for Digger, a Tom Cruise feature coming in October. We talked with a young South Bend man who got an up-close look.

22-year-old Jalen Batiste Waddell was the local man invited out to Los Angeles for the release event. On TikTok and Instagram, Waddell likes to post about pop culture, especially movies. His TikTok account, Jalen Never Misses, has over 218,000 followers and 41 million likes.

Those numbers apparently caught the studio’s attention. Waddell says he was thrilled to meet Cruise, who chuckled when he told him that his grandparents had introduced him to his movies. His grandparents, by the way, include WVPE’s own J Cubed host Karl Smith.

Waddell says Cruise was there for a Q&A and then took the time to speak with them individually.

”He was kind of exactly how I would imagine him to be, like he was just like super high-energy, so when I got that one-on-one with him, I also just told him how he was just a big inspiration for me creatively, and he just encouraged me after I told him that," Waddell says. "He was just excited to talk to us all because he knows what he means to us all, so he just wanted to give us that opportunity.”

Waddell this spring earned a bachelor’s in creative writing and production from Ball State. This fall he’ll start pursuing a master’s in directing at Columbia College Chicago.

Does he hope to make movies, maybe someday starring Cruise?

”I mean, movies obviously are great," Waddell says. "That’s probably the best thing you could make. But I just want to make anything with a camera, really. I’m not trying to limit myself to one medium of entertainment and production. I just want to tell stories. Create cool videos, cool movies, cool stories.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Jalen Batiste WaddellDiggertrailerTom Cruisemoviesfilm makinginfluencerscreators
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott