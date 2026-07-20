Car dealer seeks forgiveness not permission for fenced parking lot

The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission Tuesday will consider what to do with an Osceola used car dealer that paved a new parking lot without a permit, angering neighbors.

The commission will hold a public hearing on a request from S&H Auto Group on McKinley Avenue –- that’s the former German Concepts dealership –- to rezone the back part of its lot from residential to commercial. The business, wanting more space to store vehicles, paved the lot and put up a fence in late October.

But there are 32 homes along Toledo Avenue, north of the dealership, and some of those homeowners complained to the county. The county red-tagged the fence because S&H hadn’t obtained a permit for it, telling the business they would need to retroactively seek the zoning change if they wanted to use the lot.

S&H says in county records that it didn’t realize it needed a zoning change for that part of its property abutting the neighborhood.

The area plan staff has sent it to the plan commission with an unfavorable recommendation. The commission at Tuesday’s 1:30 p.m. meeting will decide what kind of recommendation to make to the county council, which has the final say.