Rezoning for possible Bristol data center suffers another setback

A controversial rezoning request that opponents say would lead to a hyperscale data center in Bristol has suffered another setback.

First the Elkhart County Plan Commission voted July 9 to send the rezoning request to the county council with an unfavorable recommendation. That came after over 500 opponents packed a church gym for a five-hour meeting.

That vote also came despite a letter, read aloud at the meeting by the zoning administrator, from Bristol Town Council President Jeff Beachy saying the council supported the rezoning.

But on Monday Beachy flipped. Posting from the town’s Facebook account, Beachy said he’ll now oppose the rezoning, and any future attempts to build a data center in the town.

But Beachy’s letter was an angry one. He wrote, “Throughout this entire annexation and rezoning process, I have been accused of accepting money “under the table.” My integrity has been questioned, I have been attacked on social media, and both I and my fellow Town Council members have even received threats of violence.”

A woman who’s spoken against the rezoning, who asked not to be named, told WVPE she hopes the council’s other four members will follow Beachy’s lead.

