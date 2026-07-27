Goshen driver arrested for cutting through Elkhart County fair parade

If you attended the Elkhart County 4H Fair parade Sunday, you might have seen some police but they weren’t there as a parade entry. They came to make an unusual arrest.

The fair caused some traffic congestion Friday night with the concert by early 2000s hip hop artist Ludacris and again Saturday for a concert by country star Brett Young.

By Sunday, 57-year-old Larry Foster of Goshen may have had enough. WSBT reports that police arrested Foster after he allegedly tried to drive through the parade route near Lincoln Avenue and Water Street. Police said Foster was honking the horn of his pickup truck and growing impatient as he tried to break through the parade as it moved through the city.

Foster was held Monday in the Elkhart County Jail on charges of refusing to identify himself, resisting arrest and marijuana possession.

There are no more parades but the fair continues tonight with an 8 p.m. concert by country singer Charlie Crockett. Christian music singer Anne Wilson performs tomorrow night. There will be tractor pulls Wednesday and Thursday, rodeos on Friday, and a monster truck show Saturday night to close out the fair.