Concord cuts ribbon on $14.8 million stadium upgrade

Concord High School has rebuilt its football stadium and they invite the public to a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the transformation.

Construction on the $14.8 million project forced the Minutemen to play all road games last season and they still made it to semi-state. They’ll kick off this fall’s season with everything new: the bleachers, scoreboard, press box, a turf playing surface, a track that hadn’t been the right shape to host track events, and a team room for pre-game and halftime talks that’s separate from the school.

“Basically we flattened everything that was there and then redid it so everything out there that you have in a stadium project is new," says Superintendent Dan Funston.

He's hoping people will come out to a ribbon cutting Friday at 1:30 p.m. He says the project did not require raising the district’s property tax rate, thanks to some prudent spending in recent years and a $500,000 sponsorship from Everwise Credit Union.

“This isn’t a scenario where we had a certain rate and then just wanted to maintain that rate," Funston says. "We actually lowered the rate for two or three years and then fit this program into that lower rate.”

The field will still be called "Jake Field" after longtime athletic director, coach and administrator Larry “Jake” Jakowiak.