Blueberry Ranch for sale as owner plans to retire

Saturday could be the final chance to pick blueberries at the Blueberry Ranch near Mishawaka. It’s been a tradition for families across Michiana for decades, but after 50 years, owner John Nelson says he’s retiring at the end of the season.

"Fifty years – a nice round number," Nelson said with a chuckle. "I have an expiration date, and, you know, I can’t go on forever."

Nelson said he grew up in the blueberry industry in Michigan. He began managing the Blueberry Ranch after college, before buying it outright four years later.

Now, he’s looking for a new owner to keep the tradition alive and potentially add to it, with new crops and tourism opportunities. "Even though it’s a product, we’re selling entertainment," Nelson explained. "The people are coming out to pick because it’s an activity."

He’s even posted a suggested business plan on the Blueberry Ranch website.

Nelson said he’s optimistic he’ll find the right person to keep it going. Still, while he’s declined offers from home developers and others in the past, he admits he can’t wait forever.

"It’d be a shame," Nelson said. "It adds to the quality of life in our little region here of Michiana, so a lot of people would hate to see it go, but that’s why we’re working hard on finding somebody."

For now, the final u-pick event of the season is this Saturday. Nelson said it’ll give longtime customers a chance to say goodbye. "In 50 years, you see generations pass through here, so it’s nice to see the little kids from past employees or customers bringing their grandkids," Nelson added. "I’ll miss that part."

Nelson says there aren’t many blueberries left to pick, but the Blueberry Ranch will continue to have frozen blueberries available.