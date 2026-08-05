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Grand Prix brings go-karts, road closures to downtown Elkhart

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
Opening ceremonies from the 2023 Elkhart Grand Prix.
Provided
Opening ceremonies from the 2023 Elkhart Grand Prix.

Go-karts will once again take over the streets of downtown Elkhart. The annual Elkhart Grand Prix is this Friday and Saturday.

Practice and qualifying rounds start Friday evening, with heats and feature events on Saturday. The racecourse measures about six-tenths of a mile, with karts racing along either side of the Elkhart River.

The city has already begun closing roads in preparation. Portions of Waterfall Drive, NIBCO Parkway, High Street, Franklin Street, Jackson Boulevard, Elkhart Avenue and Main Street will be closed by Friday afternoon.

In addition to racing, the Grand Prix will also feature a karaoke competition, 5K run/walk, car show, cornhole tournament and live music. The event wraps up with fireworks at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Grand PrixElkhart Riverwalk Grand PrixDowntown Elkhart
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger