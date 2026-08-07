Landowners pull rezoning request that could have allowed for data center in Bristol

A rezoning request that could have paved the way for a future data center project in Bristol has been pulled, at least for now.

Two landowners had asked to have the nearly-1,000-acre site rezoned as a planned unit development called the Bristol Innovation Park, but it got an unfavorable recommendation from the Elkhart County Plan Commission, at a five-hour meeting that drew more than 500 people.

“Subsequent to that certification to the council, the petitioner on August 3 submitted a letter to the town requesting that the application be withdrawn from the council’s consideration,” Bristol Town Attorney Alex Bowman told the town council Thursday.

Council members formally accepted the withdrawal with little discussion.

The request would have allowed the land to be used for a variety of industrial purposes, including a potential data center, although town officials had stressed that no specific data center project was up for approval.