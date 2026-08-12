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Habitat ready to build another Mishawaka neighborhood

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County CEO Jim Williams speaks Wednesday at a groundbreaking event for Woodfield Crossing, their planned 50-home development southwest of Byrkit and McKinley in Mishawaka. Behind him, left to right, or Mark McGill with the South Bend Regional Chamber, Mayor Dave Wood and Taryn MacFarlane with the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership.
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Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County CEO Jim Williams speaks Wednesday at a groundbreaking event for Woodfield Crossing, their planned 50-home development southwest of Byrkit and McKinley in Mishawaka. Behind him, left to right, or Mark McGill with the South Bend Regional Chamber, Mayor Dave Wood and Taryn MacFarlane with the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
2 of 4  — Woodfield Crossing pic 2.jpeg
3 of 4  — Woodfield Crossing pic 3.jpeg
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Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County held a media event today (Wednesday) for Woodfield Crossing, their latest big affordable housing effort in Mishawaka.

A massive oak tree is the only thing left standing from the 9-acre Oak Grove Mobile Home Park that had deteriorated there for decades. Habitat is replacing it with 50 new homes near the southwest corner of McKinley and Byrkit, just a couple blocks from the Fields at Highland neighborhood they built in 2018 with President Jimmy Carter.

Habitat CEO Jim Williams talked about what’s coming.

“By Thanksgiving of next year, we hope that you’re going to see 21 townhouses, eight two-bedroom cottages, two duplexes, and 16 brand new, well-designed, energy-efficient starter homes that are affordable," Williams said. "Their housing payment is going to be about $1,000 a month. You can’t rent an apartment, even in St. Joseph County, for $1,000 a month. That’s how transformational this project is going to be.”

To build the streets, water and sewer, the project also is receiving $2.6 million from the state and $2 million from the city.

The St. Joseph County Habitat affiliate received that state grant as part of the Tri-County Workforce Homeownership Initiative to build 126 homes: 78 in St. Joseph, including 14 homes in South Bend’s Kennedy Park area, 36 in Elkhart and 12 in Marshall.

Also on Wednesday the Elkhart Habitat chapter announced that 22 of their 36 homes will be developed on Elkhart’s north side off County Road 15, and they plan another 14 homes in Habitat’s Homer Avenue neighborhood.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott