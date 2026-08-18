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Elkhart hires new police chief from St. Louis suburb

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 18, 2026 at 5:23 PM EDT
Juegnst
Juegnst

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson today announced he’s hired a new police chief, and he’s a newcomer to the city.

Ray Juengst (sounds like jinx) will be sworn in on Monday. Juengst comes from St. Charles, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb, where he retired in January after 30 years with the St. Charles Police Department.

He replaces Dan Milanese, who stepped down May 1 after three years to spend more time with his family. Milanese is returning to detective.

In a statement, Roberson said they picked Juengst after a nationwide search and interviewed multiple candidates. Roberson said, “what stood out about Juengst was his understanding of what it takes to build an effective police department and a strong relationship with the community.”

In that statement, Juengst said, ““I look forward to building strong relationships, supporting our officers and staff working together with the community to make Elkhart an even safer and stronger place to live, work, and raise a family.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Police DepartmentElkhart Police Chief Dan MilaneseRay Juengstpolice chief
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott