Elkhart hires new police chief from St. Louis suburb

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson today announced he’s hired a new police chief, and he’s a newcomer to the city.

Ray Juengst (sounds like jinx) will be sworn in on Monday. Juengst comes from St. Charles, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb, where he retired in January after 30 years with the St. Charles Police Department.

He replaces Dan Milanese, who stepped down May 1 after three years to spend more time with his family. Milanese is returning to detective.

In a statement, Roberson said they picked Juengst after a nationwide search and interviewed multiple candidates. Roberson said, “what stood out about Juengst was his understanding of what it takes to build an effective police department and a strong relationship with the community.”

In that statement, Juengst said, ““I look forward to building strong relationships, supporting our officers and staff working together with the community to make Elkhart an even safer and stronger place to live, work, and raise a family.”