City of South Bend resumes work on delayed Colfax Avenue project

After weeks of delays, the city of South Bend says there’s an end in sight for the Colfax Avenue streetscape project downtown.

The project had ground to a halt nearly three months ago when the contractor discovered that underground vaults owned by American Electric Power stood in the way of sewer pipes the city needed to install.

The city today (Tuesday) announced they’ve resumed milling and paving and they expect to finish by the end of the day Thursday. Following pavement striping, Colfax between Niles Avenue and Eddy Street will reopen to full traffic by Tuesday.

Contractors will next build improvements that include a new multi-purpose path, raised intersections at Niles Avenue and Sycamore Street, a raised crossing at the East Race Trail, decorative lighting and trees.

But there’s more work coming. In a separate project starting Monday, St. Joseph County plans to start rebuilding the Colfax bridge and improving the intersection at Colfax and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.