Crossroads United Way vows Dolly's children's books will go on

Dolly Parton liked to say “the show must go on.” Local organizers are saying the same thing about her children’s book program.

Dream More, Learn More, Care More, Be More was Dolly’s motto when she started her Imagination Library in 1995. Some 30 years later, the literacy initiative has sent over 300 million free books to children monthly in the mail.

Crossroads United Way distributes the books to kids in Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties. But, as has always been the case, the United Way has to raise money to keep the books coming free to kids.

Jill Yoder is Crossroads United Way’s director of engagement and volunteerism.

”Dolly always said to have a rainbow you got to put up with a little bit of rain," Yoder says. "So if the rain is our tear from Dolly passing then the rainbow is going to be that we get as many books into as many hands of kids as we can.”

You can donate $35 to give a child free books for a year. And there’s room for more kids, with 7,000 of the 23,000 eligible in the four counties now receiving the books.

Here was a very happy Dolly celebrating the 200 million books milestone back in 2003, in a message to local partners like the Crossroads United Way:

"So here's to the next 100 million. You keep dreaming and keep reading and remember, that (singing) I will always love you."