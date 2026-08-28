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St. Joe County police have had enough with golf carts on streets

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department posted this graphic on Facebook this week after a golf cart accident in Granger involving children.
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The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department posted this graphic on Facebook this week after a golf cart accident in Granger involving children.

St. Joseph County police are fielding more complaints about golf carts, especially kids driving them on roads, even to stores in Granger.

Sgt. Jason Dziubinski, in charge of the department’s traffic division, describes what happened in a crash this week at Gumwood and Adams roads in Granger.

“It was a 12-year-old that was operating a golf car on a path, and coming around a corner, who had a 10-year-old passenger with them, and the bicyclist was coming around the corner at the same time, and it ended up that the bicyclist ran into the front of the golf cart and went through the windshield of the golf cart," Dziubinski said. "Wasn’t seriously injured but still something very traumatic for all parties involved.”

While this crash happened on a pedestrian path, people are seeing golf carts all over subdivision streets and county roads. Some municipalities, like Goshen, have passed ordinances allowing golf carts on streets but that hasn’t happened in St. Joseph County.

“We basically want to make the public aware that this is becoming a problem and we don’t want anybody hurt from it, so we’re going to be out there trying to enforce and educate people, these vehicles aren’t allowed unless our county eventually adopts an ordinance for this.”
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott