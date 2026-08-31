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Elkhart Celebration organizers pleased, considering next year

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
The Celebration Under the Stars crowd Saturday as seen from the back.
Provided
The Celebration Under the Stars crowd Saturday as seen from the back.

Elkhart’s second annual Celebration Under the Stars concert Saturday night seems to have exceeded organizers’ expectations. Will it return next year?

Last year organizers were excited when Kool & the Gang and the Commodores drew 15,000 people for a free concert on downtown’s Central Green. On Saturday, they say nearly 26,000 turned out for the Jacksons, represented by sole Jackson 5 survivor Marlon, followed by Boyz II Men, which had three of its four original members.

Putting on the show was the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Friends of the Lerner. Lerner Theatre Director Carl Thompson says there’s an art to picking the performers and they seem to have done well so far. They'll soon start thinking about whether to try again next year.

“We sort of survey the national market, determine what’s available, what we can book that’s most conducive to our market and to our community’s taste and needs and interests," Thompson says. "We do find that having two distinct acts makes for a really exciting evening so that’s the goal, to bring in two acts for the performance and try to appeal to the broadest audience possible.”
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott