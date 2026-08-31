LaPorte stadium, Plymouth firehouse make Indiana most endangered historical places list

The nonprofit historical preservation group Indiana Landmarks released their annual 10 Most Endangered places list Monday. Two Michiana places made the list, a towering fire station and a storied high school football stadium.

Those two local historical gems are LaPorte High School’s Kiwanis Field and Plymouth’s 1875 fire station.

Preserve Historic LaPorte President Mark Kurth says a consultant two weeks ago presented the LaPorte Community Schools board with a study on what it would take to modernize the field’s functionality while preserving its architecture.

“The school board was enthusiastic about the plan and now is looking at funding options going forward but we’re in a much better place with this than we were a year ago," Kurth says.

In Plymouth, Marshall County Museum Executive Director Sandy Garrison says the old firehouse is one of Indiana’s oldest, built with a tall bell tower two years after Plymouth became a city in 1873.

“It was built at a time when having a firehouse was just the city showing itself coming of age so it was incredibly important at the time it was built," Garrison says. "It stands right in the center of town and there’s a lot of interest in keeping the firehouse intact and still standing."