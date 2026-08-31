© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LaPorte stadium, Plymouth firehouse make Indiana most endangered historical places list

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT
Plymouth's 1875 fire station. Indiana Landmarks included the structure in its 2026 10 Most Endangered places list released Monday.
Provided
Plymouth's 1875 fire station. Indiana Landmarks included the structure in its 2026 10 Most Endangered places list released Monday.

The nonprofit historical preservation group Indiana Landmarks released their annual 10 Most Endangered places list Monday. Two Michiana places made the list, a towering fire station and a storied high school football stadium.

Those two local historical gems are LaPorte High School’s Kiwanis Field and Plymouth’s 1875 fire station.

Preserve Historic LaPorte President Mark Kurth says a consultant two weeks ago presented the LaPorte Community Schools board with a study on what it would take to modernize the field’s functionality while preserving its architecture.

“The school board was enthusiastic about the plan and now is looking at funding options going forward but we’re in a much better place with this than we were a year ago," Kurth says.

In Plymouth, Marshall County Museum Executive Director Sandy Garrison says the old firehouse is one of Indiana’s oldest, built with a tall bell tower two years after Plymouth became a city in 1873.

“It was built at a time when having a firehouse was just the city showing itself coming of age so it was incredibly important at the time it was built," Garrison says. "It stands right in the center of town and there’s a lot of interest in keeping the firehouse intact and still standing."
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott