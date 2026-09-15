Grand jury indicts St. Joe County officer for shooting at fleeing car

A grand jury has indicted a St. Joseph County police officer on felony criminal recklessness charges, stemming from a May incident.

Court records show Officer Craig Swanson is charged with felony criminal recklessness.

Sheriff Bill Redman’s office declined interviews but shared a statement on Facebook late Tuesday saying the charges stem from a May 11 incident where Swanson fired his gun. They said he and another officer responded to a trespassing call on Hastings Street in Clay Township.

Police said when officers arrived, a car carrying two people drove away from the home. Swanson fired his gun at the car but no one was hit.

The department said they’ve launched an internal investigation and placed Swanson on unpaid leave, and the case might go before the merit board, the department’s officer discipline process.

It’s not the first time Swanson has shot at someone. In 2020 he was one of the officers who shot at suspect Rodney Ross, who was killed in a shootout with officers on Lilac Road. Prosecutor Ken Cotter determined that shooting was justified.