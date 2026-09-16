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Mueller says data center NDA ban more symbolic than practical

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
South Bend Mayor James Mueller talks with reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026 about his executive order banning city staff from signing non-disclosure agreements about data centers. The move came a week after two South Bend Common Council members learned Mueller's public works director and city engineer had signed NDA's with Amazon.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
South Bend Mayor James Mueller talks with reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026 about his executive order banning city staff from signing non-disclosure agreements about data centers. The move came a week after two South Bend Common Council members learned Mueller's public works director and city engineer had signed NDA's with Amazon.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller on Wednesday issued an executive order prohibiting city staff from entering into non-disclosure agreements about data centers.

Mueller’s order came a week after common council members Oliver Davis Jr. and Sherry Bolden-Simpson filed a bill banning NDAs. That came after Bolden-Simpson learned that Mueller’s public works director, Eric Horvath, declined her invitation to speak to a council committee about the contents of wastewater that the Amazon data center is sending to the city’s sewage treatment plant.

Mueller said he didn’t know until recently that Horvath and city engineer Kara Boyles had signed the agreements with Amazon in 2023. But he said he wasn’t bothered because unlike St. Joseph County, the city has a limited role in the project and he says the agreement with Amazon has cleared the Board of Public Works process.

“People get ideas when they hear the term but in actuality nothing was prevented from being released by this agreement," Muller said.

Still, Davis says he’ll push the bill, which is set for first reading Sept. 28. If it passes, Mueller says he’ll veto it because the council, as city government’s legislative branch, would be exceeding its statutory power in trying to tell the mayor, the executive branch, how to execute contracts.
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Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott