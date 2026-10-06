Early voters cite weather uncertainty, desire to get voting "over with"

With 28 days before the Nov. 3 elections, early voting started Tuesday in Indiana.

Absentee voters, a mix of mail-in and in-person early voting, made up 55% of St. Joseph County votes in the 2024 election. That was up from 50% in 2020.

David Rolf drove in from Wyatt to vote at the County Services Building in Mishawaka. It was a sunny morning and Rolf carries a portable oxygen tank, so he likes to get his vote in early in case the weather is bad on Election Day.

“Could be icy and snowy, and that’s hard on me," Rolf said. "The price on everything is so high. I think it can go down and if you don’t vote, well you can’t b— about it.”

Ted and Sarah Mager of Granger also voted.

“I just wanted to get it over with, so, we’ve done it before and I like it," Mrs. Mager said. "You’ve done it, you’ve voted, and that’s it."

"Same story," Mr. Mager said. "Get it over with."

"That’s why we’re married," Mrs. Mager said with a laugh. "We agree.”

You can check your county clerk’s website for early voting locations and times.