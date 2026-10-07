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Becker to decide if senator should face shoplifting charges

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:37 PM EDT

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker has agreed to serve as a special prosecutor to decide whether shoplifting charges should be filed against a state senator.

According to a story first reported Wednesday by the Lafayette Journal & Courier, police suspect Sen. Ron Alting of shoplifting. The 70-year-old Alting has been a Lafayette area Republican state senator for 28 years.

The paper reports that police suspect Alting of shoplifting twice, both from Walmart stores. Sept. 22 police responded to a store in Lafayette, and on Oct. 1, Monticello police were called to a store in that Carroll County city, where Alting lives.

Becker confirmed with WVPE that she’s being assigned a case out of Tippecanoe County, where Lafayette is, but she declined to be interviewed.

Alting is up for re-election Nov. 3. He released a statement Wednesday saying he’s “stepping back from actively campaigning.”

He added, "I have been experiencing concerning changes in my judgment and cognitive functioning. Those changes have become serious enough that I have sought medical help and am now undergoing further evaluation, testing and treatment. I take responsibility for my actions and apologize to my family, my constituents and the store employees involved.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Beckerspecial prosecutorSen. Ron Altingshoplifting
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott