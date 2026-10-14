Cass Family Clinic says its mobile unit has now served 1,000th patient

Less than a year after it launched, Cass Family Clinic's mobile unit has now served its 1,000th patient. The mobile clinic makes regular visits to various locations in Southwest Michigan, offering a full range of services from primary care and vaccinations to mental health and lab services.

Mobile Clinic Director Nadzieja Pocheki says she’s seen a number of success stories, since it launched in November 2025. “We’ve had people that have gone five years, 10 years without getting any health care at all and no primary care because they just couldn’t get in or, a lot of times, they couldn’t even make the call,” Pocheki said.

She said being able to get a range of services in a smaller location without the need for an appointment is often less intimidating and more comfortable for patients. “I’ve had several older women who have come in and when they’re finished with their office visit and I’m like, ‘O.K., you’re all set. You can get out of here,’ and they’re like, ‘But I’m not ready to go,’” Pocheki added.

Cass Family Clinic says the 1,000-patient milestone highlights the ongoing need for accessible health care. Going forward, Pocheki says the organization is looking to add dedicated mobile units for dental services and behavioral health, as well as a prescription delivery service.