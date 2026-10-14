CPKC releases 2026 Holiday Train schedule

Railfans can start making plans to see this year’s CPKC Holiday Train. The railroad unveiled its schedule this week.

The decorated train will travel westbound through northern Indiana between scheduled events in Windsor, Ontario on the evening of Sunday, November 23 and Franklin Park, Illinois on the evening of Monday, November 24. While CPKC does not release a specific schedule for the Indiana portion of the trip, it often takes place during the early morning hours.

The Holiday Train's route through Indiana will take it through Goshen, Elkhart, South Bend and LaPorte. These tracks aren’t owned by CPKC, so the railroad doesn’t schedule events there. But railfans often fill the gap, by tracking the train online and watching it roll through the area.

CPKC reminds visitors to stay at least 50 feet away from the tracks, and never to take a photo or video while standing on the ballast rock or the track itself.

This marks the 28th year of the Holiday Train program. It aims to support food banks in communities where CPKC operates.