Downtown Elkhart hosts free Neon Nights light festival this weekend

If you’ve ever dreamed of riding on a ferris wheel in downtown Elkhart, this weekend is your chance. It's a festival aiming to light up the downtown after dark.

Volunteer community organizer Bil Murray has gathered sponsorships and mostly private funding for the event that he’s calling Neon Nights. The city’s redevelopment commission recently approved contributing $15,000 toward the costs.

Here was Murray telling the commission about an exhibit called “The Tunnel.”

“It’s a 100-and-some-foot long lighted tunnel, that as you walk through it, the lights and music change and follow you as you’re walking down the path," he said.

And…

“This is the fun one. A 49-foot-tall ferris wheel that we plan to put on Main Street right in front of Civic Plaza.”

That will require closing that part of Main Street Friday and Saturday. And Murray said one more thing is planned in addition to the light displays on the Central Green.

“There will be an adult rollerskate where if you put your shoes up for collateral, you can take your skates anywhere around the downtown so you don’t have to stay at the (NIBCO) water and ice park.”