'Turning protest into participation' was the goal of South Bend No Kings rally

Saturday brought another round of No Kings demonstrations. This time, this focus was on voting early.

At a rally in South Bend's Leeper Park, Carrie Bowie with the Michiana Alliance for Democracy urged voters to make a plan. "Don’t wait," Bowie said. "Don’t assume you’ll find the time. Make your plan and follow through."

She suggested that voters who still have a mail-in ballot hand-deliver it, to make sure it gets turned in on time. The group was also seeking volunteers to serve as “nonpartisan voter advocates” at polling places on Election Day.

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South Bend NAACP President Trina Robinson urged demonstrators to protect the right to vote. "We must organize," Robinson said. "We must educate. We must register voters. We must hold our leaders accountable, and we must stand together, across racial, religious and economic lines."

After the rally, protesters demonstrated along Michigan Street. Karen Schneider Kirner said she’s angry at the way the government is acting. She pointed to President Donald Trump’s executive order Friday to pause new sanctions on Russia.

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“He does so many things without having, really, the support of the people behind him, and I just want everyone to come and vote by this next Election Day, November 3, so they make their voices heard,” Schneider Kirner said.

Some demonstrators wore costumes. Tracy Moore of Mishawaka was dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

“What more honor can you be than the Statue of Liberty? Get out and vote!” Moore said.

Other protests were planned in Niles, Cassopolis and Michigan City.