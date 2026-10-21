Mishawaka Council approves rental housing inspection program

Rental housing in Mishawaka will now have to get regular inspections. A “rental registration and inspection program” was officially adopted by the common council Monday.

Landlords have 180 days to register their rental units. They’ll be inspected by the city at least once every three years, at a cost of $150.

Building Commissioner Bo Hundt said the goal is to make sure they’re meeting minimum code requirements. “You’re looking at faulty electric; faulty heating systems; faulty plumbing systems; any deteriorating steps; any deteriorating porches, foundations, windows; any exit doors; things of that nature,” Hundt explained.

Landlords found to be in violation could be fined up to $250 per day.

Hundt told council members that tenants will also be able to report concerns to the city. "That’s where this kind of came from," Hundt noted. "The beginning of this was from occupants contacting us, wanting us to come out and do an inspection of their property because they felt that it was unsafe. We didn’t have the powers to do that."

But there are exceptions. Units managed by a professional real estate manager that have within the past year gotten a written inspection report that meets certain standards would not have to be inspected by the city.

Still, Code Director Ken Witkowski believed the new registration requirements will be a big help, when it comes to tracking down out-of-state property owners. "It’s almost like ghost ownership," Witkowski told council members. "They’ll have property management companies, LLCs, and sometimes we find they change those, like, monthly."

Mishawaka officials say the rental housing inspection program will be similar to those in South Bend and Elkhart. Mayor Dave Wood said it’s been in the works for years.

“I think, at the end of the day, it benefits us all because it will mean more stable neighborhoods. It will mean better and cleaner neighborhoods. . . . We all live here, and that’s what we all want and share,” Wood said.