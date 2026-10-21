Sports film festival kicks off in South Bend this weekend

Film makers and sports celebrities will gather in South Bend this weekend for the first Dynasty Sports Film Festival.

Running Thursday through Sunday, the festival will screen 39 sports-themed films, with 35 of them competing in juried voting. The venues include the Century Center’s Bendix Theater, the Morris Performing Arts Center, and City Church, which occupies the former South Bend Tribune press building.

Festival co-founder Marissa Hill is the largest female sneaker personality or influencer on YouTube, and she also runs a media company called ShadeTV. Hill says she first discovered South Bend last year when she came to IDEA Week to talk about the creator economy.

“One of the issues with a lot of these film festivals is logistics and venues," Hill says. "When I was looking at all the spaces downtown, I was amazed how beautiful they were. Also how walkable the area was.”

Not all of the screenings will be downtown. At 6 p.m. Friday South Bend’s AMC theater on Chippewa Boulevard will show the world premiere of “I Play Rocky,” almost a month before its worldwide release.