Michigan City Area Schools requests recanvassing after close referendum vote

Michigan City Area Schools is requesting a recanvassing, after unofficial results showed its operating referendum was narrowly voted down.

The referendum appears to have failed by 112 votes, roughly a 50-50 split. But the district says it’s gotten “reports of issues at several polling locations, including ballot concerns.” It says it wants a recanvassing “to ensure every vote is accurately counted.”

The referendum would add a property tax of 30 cents per $100 of assessed value for eight years. That would support staff retention, school safety, transportation and other services. The district says declining enrollment and Indiana’s property tax reform are limiting revenues, while costs continue to increase. If the referendum fails, the district says it may have to close schools and eliminate elementary athletics, according to its website.

Other local referendum efforts fared better.

Voters in the Wa-Nee Community School Corporation agreed to renew the district’s safety referendum, at a rate of one cent per $100 of assessed value. That will pay for five school resource officers, five mental health counselors, as well as alternative education programs, safety equipment and staff training.

The Oregon-Davis and Culver Community school corporations’ referendum renewals were narrowly approved, with Oregon-Davis at a lower tax rate and Culver at a higher one.

A record number of Indiana school districts put property tax questions on Tuesday’s ballot, as they try to navigate last year’s property tax reform and new limits on when school referendums may take place.