© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Microsoft wants to build sound wall at Granger data center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST
Crews move ground this week at Microsoft's Granger data center site.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
The Microsoft data center site in Granger.

Microsoft is seeking the county’s permission to build a sound wall at its Granger data center site.

The St. Joseph County Board of Zoning Appeals will hear Microsoft’s request at its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12. County code does not allow for sound walls, so the company is seeking a zoning variance to build a 30-foot-tall wall.

The county council earlier this year amended the county’s sound ordinance for industrial users to shield nearby residents from low-frequency sound, the kind of sound waves that you can feel instead of hear. But the ordinance doesn’t apply to the subdivisions north of the Toll Road because the highway is wider than 150 feet, meaning Microsoft can’t be held liable for sounds on the other side of it.

In a memo to the board, Area Plan Director Shawn Klein said he and his staff support the request. He writes that not letting Microsoft build the wall “would deny homeowners in the area the enhanced protection from industrial noise which other residents of the county now enjoy. Adverse impacts from potential noise and vibration are a particularly common public concern currently for data center uses.”
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott