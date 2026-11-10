Mueller plans campaign kickoff, fundraising events for re-election bid

Democratic South Bend Mayor James Mueller apparently plans to seek re-election to a third term next year.

It’s been a little over a month since Democratic Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow announced he’ll run for mayor. Mueller has said he would wait to announce his plans until after last Tuesday’s elections.

Two days after the elections, Mueller’s spokeswoman declined our interview request about the issue.

But WVPE has learned that on Tuesday Mueller for South Bend sent out invites to a campaign kickoff event Thursday and a fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The kickoff is planned for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Frankie’s BBQ. The fundraiser next Wednesday will happen at Liberty Tower Residences, with suggested contributions from $500 to $5,000, according to the invites. Donors are asked to RSVP to Emily Gurwitz, an Indianapolis-based Democratic campaign fundraiser who was most recently finance director for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s re-election campaign.

Mueller’s spokeswoman did not reply to our interview request late Tuesday.