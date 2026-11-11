Notre Dame plans to launch Department of Bioengineering

The University of Notre Dame is adding an academic department focused on bioengineering.

The university already offers a doctoral program and an undergraduate minor in bioengineering, which, it says, have seen tremendous demand. Notre Dame says having a dedicated bioengineering department will allow it to offer a new undergraduate degree, and focus its faculty and research programs.

It plans to research things like new medical devices, diagnostic tools and biocomputing technology, as well as using engineered disease models to reduce the use of animal testing.

The new Department of Bioengineering is set to launch July 1, 2027 and will be part of the College of Engineering. It’ll have roughly 17 faculty members, including internal transfers and external hires.

The University of Notre Dame is a financial supporter of WVPE.