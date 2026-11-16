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Elkhart mayor launches reelection campaign

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 16, 2026 at 11:34 AM EST
Michael Gallenberger
/
WVPE
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson speaks during a Habitat for Humanity ribbon cutting in Oct. 2026.

Next year’s mayoral elections continue taking shape.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson kicked off his reelection campaign with an event Saturday. The mayor says his administration has accomplished a great deal, but there’s more work to do. He says several residents have asked him to serve another term.

Roberson touted his ASPIRE Elkhart initiative, with plans for almost a thousand housing units among the series of projects. Going forward, he says he’ll also focus on strengthening public safety, revitalizing neighborhoods and expanding economic opportunities – all while staying fiscally responsible.

Roberson was first elected mayor in 2019 and was reelected in 2023.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Mayor Rod Robersonmayoral electionelections
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger