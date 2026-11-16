Elkhart mayor launches reelection campaign

Next year’s mayoral elections continue taking shape.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson kicked off his reelection campaign with an event Saturday. The mayor says his administration has accomplished a great deal, but there’s more work to do. He says several residents have asked him to serve another term.

Roberson touted his ASPIRE Elkhart initiative, with plans for almost a thousand housing units among the series of projects. Going forward, he says he’ll also focus on strengthening public safety, revitalizing neighborhoods and expanding economic opportunities – all while staying fiscally responsible.

Roberson was first elected mayor in 2019 and was reelected in 2023.