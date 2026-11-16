Travel returning to normal at South Bend Airport following Friday's ground stop

Air travel is getting back to normal, after Friday’s ground stop.

South Bend International Airport had about a dozen flights impacted Friday, according to Julie Curtis, vice president of marketing and air service development at the airport. "There were also rolling delays on Saturday and Sunday as the airlines were working to get flights back in the air, crews in place and get operations back to normal," Curtis added.

By Monday afternoon, she said things were looking much better, but there were still some delays, due to crew availability. "So, we recommend that passengers check directly with the airline that they’re traveling on for their flight status," Curtis said. "If anybody does have any impacts or needs to be rebooked, the airlines will take care of that."

Curtis encourages travelers to be patient, as airlines recover from the disruption.