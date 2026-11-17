The St. Joseph County Drainage Board recently unanimously approved a contractor’s request to pump out groundwater to install water and sewer lines to Microsoft’s Granger data center site. Critics are calling for more transparency.

The board approved the request at its monthly meeting Nov. 2. As the project construction accelerates, creekside homeowner Steve Francis told the board they must do more to allow public involvement.

Contractors say the creek can easily handle the extra water for 40 days starting in February but Francis says the timing is awful during the spring when flooding happens. He said the public should be in on the discussion.

“Because I think that with what’s coming down the pike from Microsoft, when they start draining for foundations for construction or additional utilities, that we’re going to see a lot of water coming down Juday Creek,” Francis told the board.

Jan Cervelli agreed. The board meets the first Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Cervelli heard about the issue last minute and attended the meeting, which happened the day before she was elected to represent Granger on the county council.

“This drainage board needs to change the way it operates, it needs to open the doors,” Cervelli said. “You need to listen to people before you make your vote, not after. That’s far too late.”

County Surveyor Derek Dieter, who by law is a non-voting board member and its technical advisor, agreed. Dieter said he’s always been bothered by the fact that county boards with members appointed by elected officials, such as the redevelopment commission and drainage board, don’t allow for direct public comments on agenda issues.

Dieter on Tuesday told WVPE that he’ll make a motion to change that at the board’s December meeting.

“I’m just going to make the recommendation that going forward, when we have something that comes before the board where there should be public input, I think we need to listen to them,” Dieter says. “We may not agree but we certainly should give them the opportunity to speak either in favor or against something.”