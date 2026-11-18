Elkhart County’s three mayors will square off Friday in the Salvation Army’s first Mayor Red Kettle Ring Off.

On Friday Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Goshen Mayor Gina Liechty and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins will be ringing the Salvation Army’s iconic bells outside Martin’s Supermarkets. It’s the first Battle of the Bells to see who can collect the most donations.

Salvation Army of Elkhart development director Ron Sherck says the competition, complete with a traveling bell-shaped trophy, is meant to be fun but the need this year is very real.

“Since August we have been seeing a significant increase in the number of households reaching out for food assistance," Sherck says. "These are folks that we don’t have record of them every coming to us in the past.”

At the same time, Sherck says donations to help those people are down. He said a food drive Salvation Army recently did with Elkhart Community Schools, placing food collection bins in school buildings, generated just one-tenth of the donations from a year ago.

“It’s seeming to me that people who want to donate food or struggling to donate food because of the cost of food, and they barely have enough for themselves, or they just don’t have enough extra to donate to a food pantry,” Sherck says.

At 10 a.m., Jenkins will be bell ringing at the Nappanee Martin's, Liechty will be at the Bashor Road store at 2 p.m, and Roberson will be at the Jackson Boulevard store at 5 p.m.

