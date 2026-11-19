The man whose job includes protecting wildlife habitat in Juday Creek says he feels fine about contractors’ plans to temporarily dewater land near the Microsoft data center site.

Some creekside residents have recently criticized the county Drainage Board for permitting contractors to pump out water along Bittersweet and Cleveland roads for 40 days. They’ll start in February, pumping out water so they can install water, sewer and fiber optic lines to serve the data center, before returning the water to the creek.

Critics worry that extra water could make the creek flood in the wet season but contractors say the creek can easily handle the load.

Matt Meersman is director of the St. Joseph River Basin Commission. Meersman wrote up an information sheet on the project that he’s been giving to worried residents.

“It was because I was getting so many calls that people are concerned about this, and I feel like in some ways, me and the people that I work with on a regular basis are down in the weeds on this and we’re all saying this is not anything new.”

Meersman says these same contractors have done this kind of work in 2020 for Mishawaka’s Douglas Road water plant and last year for the Veterans Parkway extension.