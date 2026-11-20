The Elkhart Public Library wants to buy the former Pierre Moran Mall Sears store to expand its Pierre Moran branch. That could enable big changes at the main library downtown.

Library Director Kristen Edson says the library hopes to buy the building by year’s end.

Edson says the purchase would let the library move things like shipping and receiving, from downtown to Pierre Moran. That would create new space downtown for new things people have said they want in surveys and focus groups.

“Things like better meeting spaces, some type of creative maker space, a destination children’s area," Edson says. "The community wants more for their library and there is support out there for us to bring to life a true, vibrant community space. ”

The moves ultimately will be laid out in a facilities master plan the library will release next year for public input.

But before that, Edson says the library will ask the county council next month for an additional appropriation, of money the library already has, to buy the building. She says next year the library will likely do a capital campaign and ask the council to approve bonding for debt for the renovations. She says it’s too soon to know cost estimates.