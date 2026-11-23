The University of Notre Dame and Holy Cross College on Monday announced they’ve received big grants for artificial intelligence. It’s Holy Cross’ biggest gift ever.

Holy Cross announced the Lilly Endowment is giving it over $7.3 million. In a statement, College President Marco Clark said, “We have an opportunity to demonstrate how a Catholic liberal arts education can prepare students not simply to use these technologies, but to exercise the judgment, responsibility, and moral courage to use them wisely.”

Holy Cross said it plans to incorporate lessons on AI literacy and ethical judgment into existing courses and provide training for staff on responsible AI use. The College also plans to recognize faculty who develop new approaches to teaching and research in response to AI, as well as students whose writing or projects examine its role in society.

And the University of Notre Dame announced that the John Templeton Foundation has given it a $2 million grant. Over the next three years, the new grant will help to support over 50 Notre Dame faculty members to develop a new “signature course” focused on the questions posed by rapid AI deployment.