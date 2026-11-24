Despite all of the eating, Thanksgiving Day has become the most popular day of the year to run in road races in the U.S.

Running grew more popular in the 1960s and ‘70s, and by the mid-80s, so-called turkey trots had become an American Thanksgiving tradition.

It’s not hard to find an event in Michiana. In Niles, the Niles-Buchanan YMCA hosts its 44th Thanksgiving Day Run, or down in Nappanee you can join in the 26th annual I’m Thankful Four, a four-mile run. Entrance fees fund college scholarships, in memory of Kelsey Mikel, a high school student who was killed in a car accident in 2004.

Michiana’s largest race Thursday, drawing some 5,000 participants, is Faith Mission’s Turkey Stampede in Elkhart. Turkey Stampede Coordinator Grant Carlile says he never misses the chance to run on Thanksgiving.

“It gets you out doing something active, and you get to do something that’s on your heart that’s good for the community, and you get to get out in the morning, ahead of that big meal, and so you get to kind of earn the leftovers, so to speak, after your nap," Carlile says.