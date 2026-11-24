The city of Plymouth just got a lot bigger.

The common council voted unanimously Monday to annex almost 900 acres of mostly rural land and zone much of it for industrial development. Indiana Tool & Manufacturing plans to turn the site into the “Indiana Innovation Center,” to attract growing manufacturers.

Before voting in favor, council member Duane Culp said he struggled with the fact that there weren’t more detailed plans. "What scares me the most about this is, once it leaves our hands, it’s gone. It’s done," Culp said.

He said his biggest concern was that the site could be used for a data center. While data centers aren’t allowed by the city’s zoning ordinance, they could still be approved by the board of zoning appeals.

On the other hand, council member Kayla Krathwohl felt the innovation center could bring jobs and tax revenue. "We also need to recognize that communities cannot remain stagnant," Krathwohl said. "If we want our city to grow, attract investments, create jobs and remain competitive with surrounding communities, we must be willing to consider opportunities like this."

She felt that annexing the land would give the city more control over what ultimately goes there.

Still, the idea has drawn opposition from a number of residents. Robin Myers told council members that it will “ruin the whole town.”

"I can’t believe you all voted [for it]," Myers said. "I understand the growth thing. I’m for growth, too, but it’s got to be responsible growth."

She felt they should have first asked for more detailed plans and adopted more explicit language on data centers.