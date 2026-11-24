The holidays can be a tough time for people suffering mental health problems like depression, especially for men who are less likely to seek help because of stigma or perceived weakness. Telehealth is helping to break down some of those barriers.

It appears to be another silver lining from the COVID pandemic, when therapists and psychiatrists were suddenly forced to meet with clients virtually instead of in person. Dr. Nicholas Abbey is a psychiatrist with Corwell Health in Michigan. He says now that health insurers appreciate the effectiveness of telehealth, he’s seeing about 75% of his patients this way, compared to about 25% before COVID.

“We have found that being able to do telehealth appointments has been a lot easier than maybe originally envisioned,” Abbey says.

If you have a man in your life who seems depressed, it can be difficult persuading him to get help, either through medication, therapy or both. Abbey suggests mentioning how treatment could help him do something specific that the depression is making more difficult.

“People often times are responsive to addressing the things that they struggle with rather than just framing it as well, you need to go see this person, you should go talk to a therapist, you should talk to a psychiatrist. Well why? How is this going to help? That is something people tend to be more responsive to.”