Commissioners lean toward exiting County-City Building

After they had to close it several times over the past year for heat and plumbing problems, St. Joe County Commissioners say they’re leaning toward moving county government out of the aging County-City Building.

At their meeting Tuesday, consultant DLZ presented commissioners with four options on how to proceed with the County-City Building. Commissioners have had to close the building several times over the past year because of heat and plumbing problems.

DLZ Vice-President Stephen Kromkowski said the firm doesn’t find demolishing the building feasible. The fifth floor holds the units that power the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning for the courthouses. Demolition would also risk damaging the historic structures.

The firm said the county can build a new government center elsewhere, renovate the whole building, renovate only floors two through four, or only replace critical infrastructure and mechanical systems.

Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer said commissioners support the most costly option: building new elsewhere. DLZ says that’s estimated to cost $130 million to $175 million and take four to five years to complete.

Public-facing services, like the health department, would move to the new building, while the prosecutor and clerk, which need to be close to the courthouses, would stay in renovated space in the County-City Building while upper floors would be closed off.

"Certainly we did have a preference going in and may retain that preference to locate in a building other than this building," Baxmeyer said. "But let me note that as was said in the facility condition assessment, we will not totally abandon this building. We're looking forward to working with the council on looking at these options. We have to do something. The time has come."