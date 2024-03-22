Historic preservation officials are poised to act if redevelopment threatens Portage Manor

South Bend historic preservation officials so far have been quiet about preserving the former Portage Manor county home.

But that will change if the building is threatened by redevelopment.

St. Joseph County Commissioners this week hired a firm to survey and plan how to split up the 181 acres on the city’s northwest side for redevelopment. Apartment developers have expressed interest in the land.

Ross Van Overberghe is the city’s Historic Preservation administrator. He says the 1907 brick structure is not designated as a local historical landmark. Only the property owner or a city common council member can petition the commission to designate a building as a landmark.

Van Overberghe said the law allows the commission to stop demolition of a building while a landmark designation process plays out. He says the commission has been patiently waiting for a developer to come forward with plans for the land.

"If we were hearing rumblings or they were seeking bids for demolition, we would absolutely be putting forth steps to stop that with the interim protection," Van Overberghe said. "But because there hasn't been any talk of, 'you know, the only way forward is to bulldoze this place and make it a clean field, we're not as worried about something happening."