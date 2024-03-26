Penn hires builder for fieldhouse

After talking about the need for some two decades, the region’s largest high school is building a fieldhouse.

The Penn-Harris-Madison school board Monday night voted to build the fieldhouse down the street from Penn High School. The project aims to solve a number of Penn’s athletics space problems.

The board awarded a nearly $16 million bid from Nappanee-based R. Yoder Construction. They’ll build the fieldhouse on corporation-owned land northwest of Bittersweet Road and McKinley Highway.

It will include two wood courts, two multi-surface courts, four locker rooms, two classrooms, a concession stand, a 200-meter track, and an elevated walkway ringing its perimeter.

PHM Chief Operating Officer Aaron Leninski said paying for the building won’t require raising taxes and it will be well-utilized.

"This place, much like the rest of Penn High School, will never sleep," Leninski told the board. "It's going to help support the academic programming but it's actually going to increase just the space availability for all students. Co-curricular. Extra-curricular. Fine arts. Academics. Sports."