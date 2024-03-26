South Shore announces end to bussing, to resume full train service April 9

A headache for some travelers is finally coming to an end. On Tuesday, April 9, the South Shore train line will stop bussing passengers between stop sand full train service will resume in both directions.

Busing along the track started in 2022 and will still be in operation from the Gary Metro Center and Dune Park stations until April 9. The buses were needed while construction crews worked on the South Shore’s double tracking project.

The full double tracking initiative is expected to take effect later this spring and will see faster commute times and more routes.

The South Shore website says train service will operate using the current schedule implemented in October 2023. All previously relocated station pick-up areas will be returned to their permanent locations, including the newly built Portage/Ogden Dunes and Miller stations.