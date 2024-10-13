J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday October 19 2024 at 7 p.m. Spyro Gyra
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week legendary Jazz super group Spyro Gyra is celebrating 50 years with a new single called 50/50.